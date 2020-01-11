La version 7.00 de Code Typhon Studio vient de sortir 0PARTAGES 3 0 La version 7.00 de Code Typhon Studio vient de sortir

L'EDI multiplateforme est toujours basé sur Free Pascal 3.3.1









La nouvelle version de CodeTyphon 7.00 est disponible depuis le 8 janvier.



Les mises à jour sont comme d'habitude copieuses : une liste en est proposée ci-après. L'effort a porté sur les outils de conversion du Pascal à JavaScript et sur les environnements couverts.



CodeTyphon conserve un statut particulier dans le monde des implémentations d'EDI pour Free Pascal : s'appuyant sur Lazarus, il intègre un nombre impresionnant de bibliothèques souvent novatrices, propose de nombreuses améliorations de l'interface utilisateur de son grand frère et n'hésite pas à utiliser le compilateur dans sa version 3.3.1 alors qu'elle est encore considérée comme instable. Le résultat de l'ensemble est contreversé, mais on peut considérer qu'il s'agit là d'un excellent EDI pour l'expérimentation, le développement de maquettes ou pour le test d'outils variés. En revanche, son exploitation professionnellle est plus risquée et on peut regretter une politique désinvolte vis-à-vis des droits d'auteur. Vous choisirez vous-même entre le plaisir d'avoir à votre disposition un couteau suisse en Pascal et les surprises désagréables qui peuvent freiner un développement qui s'appuierait sur quelques éléments de code mal aboutis.



********************************************

* CodeTyphon Studio *

* GENERATION 7 *

* Changes Log File *

* PilotLogic Software House *

* 2008-2020 *

********************************************



======> 08-Jan-2020 ver 7.00 ========================================



-COSMIC 1: Move All js_* packages to

codetyphon/typhon/components/js_Pas2JavaScript/

-COSMIC 2: Move All Pas2JS Samples to

codetyphon/CodeOcean/js_Pas2JavaScript/



-ADD/Update Support for Manjaro Linux ver 18.1.0

-ADD/Update Support for CentOS ver 7.7 (1908)

-ADD/Update Support for PCLinuxOS 2019-09

-ADD/Update Support for Parrot Security OS 4.7

-ADD/Update Support for CentOS-Stream ver 8.0 (1905)

-ADD/Update Support for MacOS 10.15

-ADD/Update Support for OpenBSD 6.6

-ADD/Update Support for Ubuntu Linux 19.10 (MultiArch, MultiPlatform)

-ADD/Update Support for Fedora Linux 31 (MultiArch, MultiPlatform)

-ADD/Update Support for FreeBSD 12.1 (NO QT4 API)



-Update mingw32 for Win32 to Version 9.2.0 (build 13-08-2019)

-Update mingw64 for Win64 to Version 9.2.0 (build 13-08-2019)

-Update LLDB to ver 9.0.0 for Win32 and Win64 (Released: 20-09-2019)

-Update GDB to ver 8.3.1 for Win32 and Win64 (Released: 20-09-2019, build with CTCenter->GDB Builder)

-Update GNU BinUtils to ver 2.33.1 (Released: 12-10-2019)



-ADD lz_taChartOpenGL package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD js_Bootstrap package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD js_Calendar package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD js_NodeJS package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD js_PDF package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD js_Push package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_MagicScript package to Typhon IDE Components System



-Update ds_Pas2JavaScript_IDE to Ver 7.0.1

-Update js_BaseRTL to Ver 7.0.1

-Update js_Database to Ver 7.0.1

-Update js_WebGL to Ver 7.0.1

-Update js_WebWidget to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_TodoList to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_DebuggerFP to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_MacroScript to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_taChart to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_FpReport to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_LeakView to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_TPIPro to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_TPIProDsgn to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_Printers to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_OpenGL to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_Report to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_FpVectorial to Ver 7.0.1

-Update lz_MultiThreadProcs to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_PascalScript to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_Vulkan to Ver 7.0.1 (Khronos REF version 1.1.30-core)

-Update pl_OpenGL to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_OpenGLES to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_Abbrevia to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_ASIOVST to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_Win_DSPack to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_Graphics32 to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_VirtualTrees to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_LCLExtensions to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_ORCA to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_ORCA3D to Ver 7.0.1

-Update pl_CMDRunner to Ver 7.0.1



-Update pl_Indy to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 5520

-Update pl_SpkToolBar to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7199

-Update pl_MapViewer to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7199

-Update pl_RX to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7205

-Update pl_ZeosDBO to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 6213

-Update pl_RESTDataware to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 2266

-Update pl_PascalSCADA to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 1282

-Update pl_FPSpreadsheet to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7234

-Update pl_JVCL to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7234



-Update pl_KControls to Ver 7.0.1 Source HG hash : c4a088a968fc83cb546e8bd1fd900af2e50ef61a

-Update pl_VampyreImaging to Ver 7.0.1 Source HG hash : 00aa2e18e4aadc32f52b2ef5f52ca2cf141f8b14

-Update pl_HtmlViewer to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 05f63c871a773733c668d9b62a79ec290d7e62b5

-Update pl_LuiControls to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e5c9c31aeac5d7c9555e8d4d371734a9438b8ac6

-Update pl_UOS to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 13e22de1036f710023ffc931e588734adcb51460

-Update pl_PasDoc to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 2ae1b1c865d9da4c831a35efc0ab33ed7e99e882

-Update pl_Fundamentals to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 96c19b505e4f21c2366ea1bf19b5235722a46705

-Update pl_Brook to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e1f4299c51803b667b648eff000b873d621c4a54

-Update pl_BGRAControls to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 272a141ec26df3a0b570a19b197ad6f31d732178

-Update fpGUI_Toolkit to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : a5c50510315ad1209773981b5ba9ef2273ca3372

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4fpgui to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4lcl_opengl to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4nogui to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4noGUI_OpenGL to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d

-Update pl_CryptoLib4Pascal to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 0a30c27108bdd3755db9041cd88e813aa2594cb6

-Update pl_FBDataSet to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : ab67c691a2fa8232cd9002abfc8ed4a3d5da44c7

-Update pl_OpenDocument to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 1a5bfa6021d092958cfb187436001fe1a84fb17f

-Update pl_MiniLib to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : a09a0f7cba1990b98e3b8ec65b36c375ffc1c5cb

-Update pl_HashLib4Pascal to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : b5446938c16d88e5df50a63aac9f5bc25d852bcc

-Update pl_CastleEngine to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : b676d5280f4400520358c644a61e6f509e5d92d1

-Update pl_CEF4Typhon to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 26edf7993631cd8c6df101d96903d8cd788123ef

-Update pl_DWScript to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 58413bf2bed0ee260221690fe4588c0f055266ca

-Update pl_Lape to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 8e7566788e8841b1c08fb4f96df0b7d4312bddf5

********************************************* CodeTyphon Studio ** GENERATION 7 ** Changes Log File ** PilotLogic Software House ** 2008-2020 *********************************************======> 08-Jan-2020 ver 7.00 ========================================-COSMIC 1: Move All js_* packages tocodetyphon/typhon/components/js_Pas2JavaScript/-COSMIC 2: Move All Pas2JS Samples tocodetyphon/CodeOcean/js_Pas2JavaScript/-ADD/Update Support for Manjaro Linux ver 18.1.0-ADD/Update Support for CentOS ver 7.7 (1908)-ADD/Update Support for PCLinuxOS 2019-09-ADD/Update Support for Parrot Security OS 4.7-ADD/Update Support for CentOS-Stream ver 8.0 (1905)-ADD/Update Support for MacOS 10.15-ADD/Update Support for OpenBSD 6.6-ADD/Update Support for Ubuntu Linux 19.10 (MultiArch, MultiPlatform)-ADD/Update Support for Fedora Linux 31 (MultiArch, MultiPlatform)-ADD/Update Support for FreeBSD 12.1 (NO QT4 API)-Update mingw32 for Win32 to Version 9.2.0 (build 13-08-2019)-Update mingw64 for Win64 to Version 9.2.0 (build 13-08-2019)-Update LLDB to ver 9.0.0 for Win32 and Win64 (Released: 20-09-2019)-Update GDB to ver 8.3.1 for Win32 and Win64 (Released: 20-09-2019, build with CTCenter->GDB Builder)-Update GNU BinUtils to ver 2.33.1 (Released: 12-10-2019)-ADD lz_taChartOpenGL package to Typhon IDE Components System-ADD js_Bootstrap package to Typhon IDE Components System-ADD js_Calendar package to Typhon IDE Components System-ADD js_NodeJS package to Typhon IDE Components System-ADD js_PDF package to Typhon IDE Components System-ADD js_Push package to Typhon IDE Components System-ADD pl_MagicScript package to Typhon IDE Components System-Update ds_Pas2JavaScript_IDE to Ver 7.0.1-Update js_BaseRTL to Ver 7.0.1-Update js_Database to Ver 7.0.1-Update js_WebGL to Ver 7.0.1-Update js_WebWidget to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_TodoList to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_DebuggerFP to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_MacroScript to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_taChart to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_FpReport to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_LeakView to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_TPIPro to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_TPIProDsgn to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_Printers to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_OpenGL to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_Report to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_FpVectorial to Ver 7.0.1-Update lz_MultiThreadProcs to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_PascalScript to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_Vulkan to Ver 7.0.1 (Khronos REF version 1.1.30-core)-Update pl_OpenGL to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_OpenGLES to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_Abbrevia to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_ASIOVST to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_Win_DSPack to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_Graphics32 to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_VirtualTrees to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_LCLExtensions to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_ORCA to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_ORCA3D to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_CMDRunner to Ver 7.0.1-Update pl_Indy to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 5520-Update pl_SpkToolBar to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7199-Update pl_MapViewer to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7199-Update pl_RX to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7205-Update pl_ZeosDBO to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 6213-Update pl_RESTDataware to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 2266-Update pl_PascalSCADA to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 1282-Update pl_FPSpreadsheet to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7234-Update pl_JVCL to Ver 7.0.1 Source SVN Rev 7234-Update pl_KControls to Ver 7.0.1 Source HG hash : c4a088a968fc83cb546e8bd1fd900af2e50ef61a-Update pl_VampyreImaging to Ver 7.0.1 Source HG hash : 00aa2e18e4aadc32f52b2ef5f52ca2cf141f8b14-Update pl_HtmlViewer to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 05f63c871a773733c668d9b62a79ec290d7e62b5-Update pl_LuiControls to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e5c9c31aeac5d7c9555e8d4d371734a9438b8ac6-Update pl_UOS to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 13e22de1036f710023ffc931e588734adcb51460-Update pl_PasDoc to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 2ae1b1c865d9da4c831a35efc0ab33ed7e99e882-Update pl_Fundamentals to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 96c19b505e4f21c2366ea1bf19b5235722a46705-Update pl_Brook to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e1f4299c51803b667b648eff000b873d621c4a54-Update pl_BGRAControls to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 272a141ec26df3a0b570a19b197ad6f31d732178-Update fpGUI_Toolkit to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : a5c50510315ad1209773981b5ba9ef2273ca3372-Update pl_BGRAbitmap to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4fpgui to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4lcl_opengl to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4nogui to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4noGUI_OpenGL to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : e709548ad03c25c0b8a869f2d31683b983bd2d3d-Update pl_CryptoLib4Pascal to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 0a30c27108bdd3755db9041cd88e813aa2594cb6-Update pl_FBDataSet to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : ab67c691a2fa8232cd9002abfc8ed4a3d5da44c7-Update pl_OpenDocument to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 1a5bfa6021d092958cfb187436001fe1a84fb17f-Update pl_MiniLib to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : a09a0f7cba1990b98e3b8ec65b36c375ffc1c5cb-Update pl_HashLib4Pascal to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : b5446938c16d88e5df50a63aac9f5bc25d852bcc-Update pl_CastleEngine to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : b676d5280f4400520358c644a61e6f509e5d92d1-Update pl_CEF4Typhon to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 26edf7993631cd8c6df101d96903d8cd788123ef-Update pl_DWScript to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 58413bf2bed0ee260221690fe4588c0f055266ca-Update pl_Lape to Ver 7.0.1 Source GIT hash : 8e7566788e8841b1c08fb4f96df0b7d4312bddf5 Téléchargez CodeTyphon Studio



Et vous ?



Que pensez-vous de cette nouvelle version de CodeTyphon ?

Quels développements avez-vous effectués avec lui ? Que pensez-vous de cette nouvelle version de CodeTyphon ?Quels développements avez-vous effectués avec lui ? Une erreur dans cette actualité ? Signalez-le nous ! Votre nom : Votre e-mail : Décrivez l'erreur que vous souhaitez porter à notre connaissance : 0 commentaire Poster une réponse Signaler un problème

Support Hotline niveau 2 ↳ Oslo - Alsace - Mulhouse (68100) UX Designer Confirmé/Senior ↳ TKT - Ile de France - Paris (75000) Développeur Full Stack H/F ↳ Page Personnel - Ile de France - Paris (75001) Voir plus d'offres