Cette nouvelle version de CodeTyphon est disponible depuis le 4 septembre.



Les mises à jour (OS hôtes ou cibles, paquets ou unités, cf. liste ci-dessous) sont une nouvelle fois copieuses.



On note en particulier :

une homogénéisation : les informations de débogage générées par défaut sont désormais adaptées à tous les débogueurs supportés, ne nécessitant plus de modification des options de projet ;

l'introduction du support de MySQL 8.0 et MariaDB ;

l'ajout de la librairie CryptoLib4Pascal.



********************************************

* CodeTyphon Studio *

* GENERATION 6 *

* Changes Log File *

* PilotLogic Software House *

* 2008-2019 *

********************************************



======> 04-Sep-2019 ver 6.90 ========================================



-COSMIC 1:ADD support as Host OS, to AArch64-Linux CPU-OS Architecture.

-COSMIC 2:Switch "Automatic" Project "Type of Debug info"

to "Dwarf2 with sets" (-gw2 -godwarfsets)

Now all supported by Typhon IDE Debuggers can run without

change working Project Debug Options

-COSMIC 3:Add to Typhon IDE support for DWARF 4 Debugging Format Standard

-COSMIC 4:We REBUILD ALL QT4 Libraries libQt4Pas.so (Linux 32/64, FreeBSD 32/64, MacOS 64)

Please update your QT4 Host PC files

-COSMIC 5:We REBUILD ALL QT5 Libraries libQt5Pas.so (Linux 32/64, FreeBSD 32/64, MacOS 64)

Please update your QT5 Host PC files



-ADD/Update Support for openSUSE-Leap-15.1 (MultiArch, MultiPlatform)

-ADD/Update Support for openSUSE-Tumbleweed (MultiArch, MultiPlatform)

-ADD/Update Support for Mageia 7.0 (MultiPatform)

-ADD/Update Support for Debian 10 (MultiArch, MultiPlatform)

-ADD/Update Support for Oracle Linux ver 8.0

-ADD/Update Support for LinuxMint 19.2 (MultiArch)

-ADD/Update Support for Raspbian Buster for ARM armhf

-ADD/Update Support for Ubuntu 18.02 for ARM AArch64



-Update LLDB to ver 8.0.0 for Win32 and Win64 (Released: 20-03-2019)

-Update GDB to ver 8.3.0 for Win32 and Win64 (Released: 11-05-2019, build with CTCenter->GDB Builder)



-ADD to FPC and Typhon IDE support for:

MySQL 8.0

MariaDB 5.5

MariaDB 10.0

MariaDB 10.1

MariaDB 10.2

MariaDB 10.3

MariaDB 10.4



-ADD to Typhon IDE ctSchemaEditor tool



-ADD js_WebWidget package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD lz_SQLdbrest package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD lz_DebuggerFpTest package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_Fundamentals package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_Win_API package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_Win_Media package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_IntXLib4Pascal package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_BaseLib4Pascal package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_CryptoLib4Pascal package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_MiniLib package to Typhon IDE Components System

-ADD pl_USB package to Typhon IDE Components System



-REMOVE pl_CEF4 package from Typhon IDE Components System

-REMOVE lz_CairoCanvas package from Typhon IDE Components System

-MERGE lz_CairoCanvas and lz_Printers to lz_Printers package



-Update ds_Extent_IDE to Ver 6.9.1

-Update ds_GlassDocking_IDE to Ver 6.9.1

-Update js_BaseRTL to Ver 6.9.2

-Update js_Database to Ver 6.9.2

-Update js_WebGL to Ver 6.9.2

-Update lz_OpenGL to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_LeakView to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_taChart to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_CairoCanvas to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_sqldb to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_DateTimeCtrls to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_MacroScript to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_DebuggerFP to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_DebuggerfpGDBMI to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_DebuggerLLDB to Ver 6.9.1

-Update lz_Printers to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GlassDocking to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_Solutions to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_AGGPasVS to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_nxPascal to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_Graphics32 to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_TitanScript to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_UIB to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_ORCA to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_ORCA3D to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_Abbrevia to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_Win_DirectX to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_Win_DirectX11 to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_Win_DirectXUT to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_GeoGIS to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_ColorLib to Ver 6.9.1

-Update pl_SDL to Ver 6.9.1 (SDL ver 2.0.10 stable)

-Update pl_Vulkan to Ver 6.9.2 (Khronos REF version 1.1.12-core)

-Update pl_OpenGL to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_OpenGLES to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GLScene to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GLScene_BASS to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GLScene_CgShader to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GLScene_FMOD to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GLScene_NGD to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GLScene_ODE to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GLScene_OpenAL to Ver 6.9.2

-Update pl_GLScene_SDL to Ver 6.9.2



-Update pl_Synapse to Ver 6.9.1 Source SVN Rev 209

-Update pl_PascalSCADA to Ver 6.9.1 Source SVN Rev 1275

-Update pl_MapViewer to Ver 6.9.1 Source SVN Rev 7008

-Update pl_RichMemo to Ver 6.9.1 Source SVN Rev 7018

-Update pl_Indy to Ver 6.9.2 Source SVN Rev 5516

-Update pl_ZeosDBO to Ver 6.9.2 Source SVN Rev 5894

-Update pl_FPSpreadsheet to Ver 6.9.2 Source SVN Rev 7142

-Update pl_JVCL to Ver 6.9.2 Source SVN Rev 7142

-Update lz_Industrial to Ver 6.9.2 Source SVN Rev 7148

-Update pl_RX to Ver 6.9.2 Source SVN Rev 7148



-Update fpGUI_Toolkit to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 33a079f5aee001e0fe9412ab49136e2a2b980404

-Update pl_VampyreImaging to Ver 6.9.1 Source HG hash : 24c943ef6f632b150ddeca1a067328faafcf529f (Mercury)

-Update pl_FBDataSet to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 3a2b47aee81754b4d60c927910a17a1d16e7a630

-Update pl_LNet to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : fe3e0182fa5f4fc89a9f91b62831428d9a479974

-Update pl_Win_Media to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 0568f8d61f8b7ebde452d3a1bf7f7560e505bb8f

-Update pl_Win_API to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 9d683588af4ebd688059ba62e342dff19683ed43

-Update pl_Lape to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 7e28b53d8f744fa04a2e0e3447b52f78727a4905

-Update pl_HtmlViewer to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 935c6401e66af2226198a534ce00821af0c8ad6b

-Update pl_IntXLib4Pascal to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 6a9d3ed265bde7883dbc833386d80067b06dd92f

-Update pl_BaseLib4Pascal to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 33851457b53cad6f6f7610cdd23f97a0580a7222

-Update pl_MacOSMetal to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 41a255b3b3f0f3f53085eb8aafbbb115834b6695

-Update pl_Kraft to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 3ef27150321a6233510544081186ad9c964df8b1

-Update pl_Fundamentals to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : cf54957c3816ea2fd5813bb2d0ab33746af69797

-Update pl_QRCodeGen to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 7de140ecd480dc78cca774e61efa456bc4576ce5

-Update pl_PasDoc to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : f9b5acba7e04406ca7c9b7784b6384ca0d836982

-Update pl_MiniLib to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 95416860bc52b6ae377c693bdd484092ce60b349

-Update pl_USB to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : aaaf69f5bc54b4617c874187c94ec1bfaee216a1

-Update pl_UOS to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 9a0af4df996f81c68b39e34ea79109709161de19

-Update pl_DWScript to Ver 6.9.1 Source GIT hash : 5d6b8f6bdf6f83a15a2fbe70a57d10f6d76f0096

-Update pl_LuiControls to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : 9c2ccee0b09933acae1e1ffbf239fe01ce64da93

-Update pl_CEF4Typhon to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : be14dc6f338731d650b5249b99d16e424ebcfbec

-Update pl_HashLib4Pascal to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : 598b2749e8bbe3ba63a5e914ca4c743c486d7a06

-Update pl_CryptoLib4Pascal to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : e8967ae0378fa1346ec30167ca2d89c96ed75060

-Update pl_CastleEngine to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : aab0b08cb95773e5764bd29fb9094af667964022

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : dcf790457e86a58f2d394e7d532592c049966eaf

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4fpgui to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : dcf790457e86a58f2d394e7d532592c049966eaf

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4lcl_opengl to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : dcf790457e86a58f2d394e7d532592c049966eaf

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4nogui to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : dcf790457e86a58f2d394e7d532592c049966eaf

-Update pl_BGRAbitmap4noGUI_OpenGL to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : dcf790457e86a58f2d394e7d532592c049966eaf

-Update pl_BGRAControls to Ver 6.9.2 Source GIT hash : f83c5fe861d80b5378ee9cba40d6e3e0e926169e



